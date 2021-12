Stockton Train Accident Fatality on Lafayette Street. A train collision in Stockton on November 17 took the life of a young woman. The accident was reported by the Stockton Police Department as occurring around 1:00 in the afternoon in the Park District on East Lafayette Street. Authorities said the woman who died was in her 20s and was declared dead at the site of the accident. The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been released pending notification of the family. No additional details were provided.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO