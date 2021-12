As RUE MORGUE’s day on the set of HIDE AND SEEK (see the first part of our report here) continues, the situation before the cameras goes from spooky to stabby. One of the movie’s main characters–since this is part of the final act, we won’t give away who, and it’s not necessarily the one pictured above–has discovered something unnerving behind a hole in an apartment wall. As they peer into the darkness beyond it, someone behind the wall jabs a sharpened metal pipe through it, spearing them and drawing blood. Even as it’s being captured in a series of brief shots by writer/director Joel David Moore and his team, it’s still kinda painful to watch on the video monitor.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO