Tapestri’s new app offers companies ethical datasets from consenting users nationwide. Tapestri Inc. today announced the launch of its namesake mobile application that pays users for sharing their anonymous location data and intends to expand to other types of data in the future. Once a person signs up and consents to sharing their location data, Tapestri passively tracks this information without draining a mobile device’s battery, and incrementally pays users for their data that would otherwise be collected from them for free, and often without their explicit consent.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO