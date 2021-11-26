Utilities restoring power as Southern California winds ease

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Adriana Rey Dovgin said her son Mateo wants to make sure his father can see the lights from heaven. She is talking about the Christmas lights on their 415 N. Alisos St. home on Santa Barbara's Eastside. Dovgin and his friends call it "The 415 North Pole." The lights cover The post Home shines bright on Alisos St. in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO