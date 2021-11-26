ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utilities restoring power as Southern California winds ease

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are declining in strength across Southern California and utilities have restored electricity to thousands of customers whose power was cut to prevent wildfires. The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while public safety power shutoffs disrupted traditional family dinners. No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the Santa Ana wind event.

