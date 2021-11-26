ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Topaz Labs Image Quality Bundle: A Photographer’s Lifeline

By Ryan Mense
petapixel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most fun I have with photography is capturing something I’ve never seen before. Of course, that sets up a lot of pressure to come away with tack-sharp perfect photos. Topaz Labs is how I ensure my success. Topaz Labs’ most popular Image Quality Bundle includes Sharpen AI, DeNoise...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Unistellar eVscope 2 Telescope Review: Fun, But Lacks Image Quality

A few months ago Unistallar and Nikon announced the launch of a new smart-telescope called the eVscope 2. The two companies claimed it was the world’s most powerful and simple-to-operate digital telescope for consumers. While I absolutely agree the system is incredibly easy and actually fun to use, dubbing it as the world’s most powerful is a hefty over-promise.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Grainy Images With Topaz DeNoise

We've all been there. You're spending a night out with your friends and capturing as many memories as you can, only to find the next day that all the images have that ugly grainy look to them due to being shot in low-light. Unless you've got a dedicated tool, there isn't much you can do about it—consider those photos ruined.
SOFTWARE
petapixel.com

DJI Ronin 4D Review: A Cinema Camera System With No Equal

What does it take to make a camera stand out? Some companies go for specs, some go for looks, some go for versatility. DJI went for all three with the Ronin 4D. The Ronin 4D combines a camera and a gimbal into one package. In doing so, DJI is able to make the rig more lightweight, better balanced, and offer improved stabilization and control. It’s constructed of carbon fiber and aluminum-magnesium alloy and overall with the DJI 35mm f/2.8 lens mounted, I found it to be an appropriate amount of weight to balance out stability with comfort.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Nikon Z9 ‘Dual-Stream’ Tech Records and Displays Images with No Lag

Nikon has published a short video that further explains the “Dual-stream” technology in its upcoming Z9 flagship camera, which it says will always assure an accurate reality-to-viewfinder experience. The Dual-stream technology is part of Nikon’s technology for what it bills as a “real-live” viewfinder experience in the Z9. The company...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeline#Image Capture#Image Quality#Sharpen Ai#Denoise Ai#Gigapixel Ai#Video Enhance Ai
Fstoppers

Improve Your Astrophotography With Topaz Labs

Astrophotography and nighttime photography generally come with their own respective challenges. The biggest problem tends to be increased noise especially in the shadow areas of an image. But what if there was some incredibly smart software that could magically get rid of the noise and improve your images, would you use it?
SOFTWARE
petapixel.com

Deal Alert: Save Big on Datacolor Color Workflow Tools

Datacolor is famous for helping creatives bring out the best colors in their work. And right now, they’re giving you the opportunity to save up to $80 on the Datacolor Spyder and ColorReader range. But don’t wait around! This special is only on offer until December 3rd or while stocks last.
TECHNOLOGY
petapixel.com

Using a Flash for Insect Photography

I’ve shot thousands of pics of insects without flash and tens of thousands with flash. When the lighting is bright and sunny, the results can be good without flash. But when I venture out in pursuit of photo ops, I often encounter poorly lighted situations which are better with flash. If you study the work of experienced insect photographers, you’ll find that most of them use flash.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
petapixel.com

How to Shoot Macro Photos with Regular Lenses and Extension Tubes

Macro photography works well with conventional lenses and inexpensive extension tubes. The combination achieves 0.3x to 0.5x magnification. Depth of field is much greater with these moderate magnifications than at the 1x magnification possible with macro lenses. I have superb 90mm and 105mm macro lenses which I use to photograph...
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

Solarcan Puck is a Limited-Time Palm-Sized Pinhole Solargraph Camera

Solarcan has announced Puck, a smaller limited-time version of its soda-can-shaped Sun-catching camera. The new model comes shaped like a circle and produces round instead of more traditional rectangle images. Solarcan, created by photographer Sam Cornwell, specializes in producing solargraphy cameras that don’t require any DIY skills. Anyone can use...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

A Photo’s Subject is Important, but Don’t Forget the Rest of the Frame

The process of crafting great imagery is something I have been studying for years. One of the undertakings in this riveting pursuit was to study hundreds of great images from many photographers. The works I studied are both well-known and less well-known, from different backgrounds and with unique seeing profiles...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Up the Production Value of Your Portraits With Topaz Labs

Perhaps some of the biggest dealbreakers for images are sharpness, resolution, and noise. No one likes a blurry low-res ISO 25,600 file. Yet, sometimes the client picks the worst possible file that is the definition of poor image quality. Luckily, Topaz Labs have developed AI-enabled software which lets you save your portraits. Act fast and take advantage of their Cyber Monday prices. I remember my first assignment for Marie Claire magazine. I had to photograph a series of portraits on location in autumn. You might know that photographers tend to be panic purchasers. I was hired a day before the job, with no alternative date offered. The only time available was 4 pm. My friends from the northern hemisphere will know that it gets dark very early. At that time of the year, the sun sets around 4 pm. To add insult to injury, the sky was completely covered with clouds. Whilst I did bring the finest light shaping possible, I couldn’t use strobes to light up an outdoor location. Ultimately, I had to mix artificial and ambient light. Due to the ambient being rather low, I had to go high with the ISO and low with the shutter speed. The image chosen was noisy, blurry, and (after cropping) low resolution.
PHOTOGRAPHY
wearegreenbay.com

National Geographic releases The 21st Century: Photographs From the Image Collection

(WFRV) – In the two decades so far of the 21st Century, there have been spectacular photographic innovations, with digital, drone, and smartphone advancements. Now a new book from National Geographic features the most iconic pictures of the last 21 years and catalogues the most remarkable events. National Geographic Editor-in-Chief...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia's ICAT Streamlines Image Quality Comparisons, but Results Are Still 'Fuzzy'

Nvidia just launched its latest ICAT utility to showcase the image quality of its DLSS algorithm, specifically looking at how it compares to AMD's FSR. We've discussed FSR vs. DLSS in more detail elsewhere, but the new tool (ICAT stands for Image Comparison and Analysis Tool) provides some new options for comparing image quality. Nvidia's hope is to showcase how much better DLSS looks… but it's not quite an open-and-shut case.
SOFTWARE
NYLON

Meet Corrina Day, The Film Photographer Behind Your Favorite Images

Welcome to Favorite Follow, a series highlighting NYLON's favorite creators and the stories behind some of their most memorable content. With the rise of influencer culture, there’s a lot of pressure to overshare on social media. Whether that’s posting daily selfies or photo dumps of your recent whereabouts, there’s almost an obligation to reveal every part of yourself for the sake of “online authenticity,” even if that means exposing yourself to millions of people. But for Corrina Day, she’s doing so in a different way and it’s through her work. Since getting her start in photography with a beginner’s film course at Pace University, the cinema major soon transformed into a full-time freelance photographer and creative director, with her work being featured in campaigns for 10011 Magazine, fashion label Saint Sintra, and, most recently, cult-eyewear brand Lexxola’s “Global City Tour” launch.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Laredo Morning Times

Celebrity Photographer Clifton Prescod Shares What Should Be on Every Photographer’s Wish List

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new...
PHOTOGRAPHY
MedicalXpress

Less energy, better quality photoacoustic microscopy images with machine learning

Photoacoustic microscopy (PAM) allows researchers to see the smallest vessels inside a body, but it can generate some unwanted signals or noise. A team of researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis found a way to significantly reduce the noise and maintain image quality while reducing the laser energy needed to generate images by 80%.
SCIENCE
petapixel.com

Back Where We Started: The Camera Industry is Again a Bit-Part Player

Remember those heady days of 2010? The release of the iPhone 4 and iPad, the New Orleans Saints won Superbowl XLIV, Iron Man 2 hit the cinemas, Eminem released Recovery, and Biden was Vice-President. It was also the year when camera shipments peaked at over 120 million units. How did the industry become the bit-part player it now is, shifting 9 million units just ten short years later?
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

TECNO unveils innovative imaging technology, will allow users to take studio-quality photos

Earlier today, the China-based company TECNO unveiled some of its latest innovations and achievements in imaging technologies. These announcements occurred at the “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation talk” webinar hosted by the technology research firm Counterpoint. With advances in dark complexion imaging aimed at users across key markets in...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy