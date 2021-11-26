Topaz Labs Image Quality Bundle: A Photographer’s Lifeline

Perhaps some of the biggest dealbreakers for images are sharpness, resolution, and noise. No one likes a blurry low-res ISO 25,600 file. Yet, sometimes the client picks the worst possible file that is the definition of poor image quality. Luckily, Topaz Labs have developed AI-enabled software which lets you save your portraits. Act fast and take advantage of their Cyber Monday prices. I remember my first assignment for Marie Claire magazine. I had to photograph a series of portraits on location in autumn. You might know that photographers tend to be panic purchasers. I was hired a day before the job, with no alternative date offered. The only time available was 4 pm. My friends from the northern hemisphere will know that it gets dark very early. At that time of the year, the sun sets around 4 pm. To add insult to injury, the sky was completely covered with clouds. Whilst I did bring the finest light shaping possible, I couldn’t use strobes to light up an outdoor location. Ultimately, I had to mix artificial and ambient light. Due to the ambient being rather low, I had to go high with the ISO and low with the shutter speed. The image chosen was noisy, blurry, and (after cropping) low resolution.

