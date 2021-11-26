KSP Black Friday Sale to Benefit Kentucky Children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jaxson has lived at Home of the Innocents for most of his life. His caretakers said he's not verbal yet, but his big personality shines through. "Jaxson is a very opinionated toddler. He definitely knows what he likes and doesn't like, he likes things on his own terms, he enjoys the company of others but doesn't always want to interact. He enjoys knowing someone is there," said Erika Rhodes-Chism at Home of the Innocents.

