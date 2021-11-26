KSP Black Friday Sale to Benefit Kentucky Children

11/26/21 - Jacqueline A. Robak 26, Madison, Indiana, and Nathan R. Smith, 34, Bedford, Kentucky, were arrested following a traffic stop on State Road #62 near U.S. Highway #421. K-9 Officer Trent Smith and his partner Colt conducted an open air sniff of the vehicle in which the pair were traveling in. Colt gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, methamphetamine was located. Both Roabak and Smith face preliminary alleged charges of possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony and possession of a syringe L-6 felony. Robak and Smith have the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. Officer Curtis Shelpman led the investigation and was assisted by Smith, K-9 Colt, and Sergeant Aaron Watson.
Comments / 1