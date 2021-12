Overwatch 2 feels like a title in the realms of League of Legends 2 or Minecraft 2 - it doesn't really need to exist when there's already a solid base to build from. Still, that hasn't stopped Blizzard from making Overwatch 2 and there is actually going to be quite a few changes between Overwatch and Overwatch 2. It does, though, still, look like it's going to be largely the same game. With this in mind, we want to know whether Overwatch 2 is going to be a free upgrade for Overwatch players and people who already own Overwatch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO