NFL

Frito-Lay CrunchTime Play: Allen and Knox Go For Broke on 4th Down

the buffalo bills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Crunchtime Play, the Bills gamble on 4th and 2 in the...

www.buffalobills.com

the buffalo bills

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox: "It Comes Down to Execution"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Tight End Dawson Knox address the media after the Bills 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Topics include: why this was such a tough loss, why Allen thinks the offense needs to take care of the football better, what the team can learn from a loss like this, what Allen saw on his first interception, how the team needs to recover better with regards to penalties, and why the team needs to move on fast from this loss.
NFL
the buffalo bills

'Biggest game of the year' | How the Bills can reclaim national respect on Thanksgiving night

Josh Allen lined up for a fourth-and-1 play inside the NFL's largest venue, though the 90,445 at AT&T Stadium paled in comparison to the 32 million watching in their homes. Kyle Brandt was one of those viewers. The Good Morning Football host had proclaimed the Thanksgiving matchup in 2019 as the biggest game of Allen's life, an opportunity for the 8-3 Bills to prove they were more than just a soft schedule. He was settled in at home, eating the last of homemade chicken wing dip when fourth down loomed late in the second quarter of a 7-7 game.
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills at Saints game predictions | Thanksgiving

What to watch for: There might not be any NFL playoff contenders in more desperate need of bounce-back performances than these two teams. The Saints have lost three straight for the first time since 2016 and need to get running back Alvin Kamara and their offensive tackles back from injury as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Bills MVP candidate QB Josh Allen has battled turnovers while Buffalo has lost two of its past three and fell out of first place in the AFC East. -- Mike Triplett.
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox eat turkey leg, post-Bills win

The Buffalo Bills were hungry on Thanksgiving and ate themselves a huge plate of the New Orleans Saints. The Bills (7-4) went down to the Big East and routed a beaten up Saints (5-6) team. It was a 31-6 final. After Thursday’s contest, as is tradition, players from the winning...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills gain some ground in Week 13 NFL power rankings

Week 12 Result: Won at New Orleans 31-6 The Buffalo Bills entered Week 12 with one mission: to wash off the stink from a blowout loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts the week before that sent them tumbling from first place in the AFC East all the way to the seventh seed in the AFC.
NFL
NFL

