Washington-area Christian radio outlet named ‘religious station of the year’

By Editorials
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWGTS-FM, a nonprofit Christian radio station in the Washington area, won the Marconi Award for “Religious Station of the Year” from the National Association of Broadcasters. The broadcasting industry trade group also awarded “We Need...

Central Vermont Community Radio hires station manager

Central Vermont Community Radio hired Llu Mulvaney-Stanak as station manager of WGDR/WGDH, the CVCR board announced Tuesday. “Llu’s extensive experience in both the nonprofit and radio world is a unique combination that’s rare to find, and one that will serve our listeners well as we start another new chapter in WGDR’s long history,” Mark Michaelis, chair of the CVCR board, said in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited about WGDR’s future with Llu at the helm!”
WKYT named ‘Station of the Year’ by Kentucky Broadcasters Association

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a year marked by an ongoing pandemic, closely watched elections, and devastating flooding, the Kentucky Broadcasters Association named WKYT its “station of the year” during its third annual Excellence in Broadcasting Awards ceremony. “As you know, our job is to inform and protect the community....
Cameron supports religious group’s right to raise Christian flag

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday that he is leading a coalition of 12 states in filing a friend of the court brief before the U.S. Supreme Court, supporting a religious group’s First Amendment right to raise a Christian flag in a public forum. The group...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tiny Georgia town preps for population surge

People seeking the pleasures of pastoral living will soon double the population of a quaint town once known as a railroad hub on the edge of Barrow and Gwinnett counties. Auburn is split by railroad tracks running parallel to U.S. 29/Ga. 8. Its historic downtown area to the north pays homage to its railroad history with a bright, red caboose and mom-and-pops set up in tiny cottages known as the Whistlestop Shops.
Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
How a Phoenix low-power radio station provides ‘an institution for the institution-less’

A few miles and a world away from my house was KDIF 102.9 FM, a low-power FM station in South Phoenix. My drive to the station took me from the prosperous and developing parts of Phoenix to the neglected neighborhoods of South Phoenix. The streets and businesses changed as I drove further south, but my radio picked up the sound of live DJs spinning their favorite funk records instead of the syndicated religious satellite radio station. I went into KDIF thinking I would focus my dissertation on the station’s transition to digital media, but I realized KDIF and community radio were doing something more important than going digital. KDIF created a sense of belonging, and that’s something people in South Phoenix needed.
Four States News

Texarkana USA Amtrak Station Exterior and Platform Area Project Named Quarterfinalist

TEXARKANA USA —The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, today announced the quarterfinalists, including the TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA project of the LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA Class of 2022, in the 2021 America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” contest. As the backbone of our cities and towns, Main Streets play an important role in local economies and serve as community pillars, bringing people together when many have been apart. The economic vitality of the TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA is one way we will continue on the “Road to Recovery” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revolutionary Boston radio station WBCN at center of new documentary

Way back in the early ‘70s, Here & Now’s Robin Young worked at the powerhouse AM radio station in Boston, WBZ. But something wondrous was happening over on the brand new FM dial: DJs playing deep album cuts, saying whatever they wanted about the Vietnam War or women’s and gay rights.
Washington Times-Herald

Frank named next Washington superintendent

Just days after Washington Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Roach announced his plans to retire next summer, the WCS board has come up with his replacement. With a unanimous vote, the board hired current assistant superintendent Kevin Frank to take over once Roach completes his contract on July 1. “We...
Killeen Daily Herald

Cove-based radio station brings in food for nonprofit

An inaugural food drive in Copperas Cove benefited the employees of an area nonprofit organization last Saturday. Tina Capito, president of Educated Angels and director of operations of Garden of Hope said the donations went to feed the workers of the latter. “What the food actually went to is to...
IF America is racist? Message from Associate Editor Aswad Walker

“Karen” Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently referred to Ilhan Omar, a Black Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota, as a member of “the Jihad Squad.” Multiple videos have surfaced of Boebert making these comments, even saying that she and a staffer were once on an elevator with Omar, “but [Omar] didn’t have on a backpack, drop it and run away, so we were safe,” implying yet again that Omar is a terrorist. But please believe, there actually was a terrorist on that elevator, and it wasn’t Omar. It was Boebert’s homies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to overthrow a democratic election. Boebert’s GOP chums attack Black history (American history) and threaten to outlaw our books, classes and social commentary. Surveys show most Republicans, especially evangelicals, are cool with violence aimed at their “enemies.” And Biden and the Dems are, for some reason, still trying to negotiate with these people who don’t even recognize him as the legit POTUS. Folk who trash democracy and exalt as holy, their ideology of hate and violence. Again, there was a terrorist on Omar and Boebert’s elevator ride, and it wasn’t Omar.
Washington Times

Former Washington employees protest outside FedEx, urge NFL to release workplace report

Two former Washington Football Team employees protested the NFL’s decision to not release its report investigating the team’s workplace culture before Monday night’s game against Seattle. The small protest, led by former team employees Melanie Coburn and Megan Imbert, called on the NFL to be transparent and unveil the full...
Washington Times

Former Southern Baptist head Merritt quits seminary role after report of racist joke

The Rev. James Merritt, a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, withdrew as a visiting professor at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest after accusations surfaced that he told a “racist joke” in private board meetings. Mr. Merritt, whose “Touching Lives” is a popular offering on several cable...
Washington Times

Students demand Arizona State expel ‘racist murderer’ Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse said in an interview last week that he’d been admitted to Arizona State University and hoped to study nursing there. Progressives on campus quickly went ballistic. Four progressive groups — Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU — have...
Washington Times

Parents have every right to be involved in their children's education

Democrats are still trying to make sense of Virginia’s governor’s race, which turned out to be an informal referendum on parental rights in education. According to a Washington Post poll, voters ranked education the second most important issue, and a whopping 77% of governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s voters agreed with the statement that parents should have “a lot” of say in what their child’s school teaches.
