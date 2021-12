AUD/USD bears waiting to engage once again following a significant correction. All eyes will turn to the Aussie GDP data today. AUD/USD is starting out the day down 0.2% from overnight trade following a strong bid in the US dollar. However, the pair has corrected which gives rise to the prospects of an opportunity for bears to move in at a discount. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 0.7128 between 0.7062 and 0.7170.

