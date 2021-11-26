Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley out at least two weeks

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves are expected to be without veteran guard Patrick Beverley for at least the next couple weeks, head coach Chris Finch said Friday, via Jace Frederick of The St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Beverley, who suffered a left adductor strain in Wednesday’s win over Miami, had already been ruled out for Friday’s contest in Charlotte. He’ll miss several games beyond that one, with Finch suggesting Friday that the Wolves will reevaluate the injury in two weeks. If Beverley is able to get back on the court in exactly two weeks, he’ll miss Minnesota’s next seven games.

Beverley, who was traded to the Timberwolves in the offseason, had started 12 of his 16 games for the club so far, averaging 8.1 PPG, 4.5 APG, and 4.4 RPG in 25.4 minutes per contest. He also handles many of the tougher perimeter defensive assignments, so the team will miss him in matchups like the one against Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

With Beverley on the shelf, Malik Beasley and Jordan McLaughlin appear to be the best candidates for a bump in minutes. The Wolves have been playing well as of late, riding a five-game winning streak that has them back at .500 (9-9). They’ll be looking to maintain that momentum for the next couple weeks without their fourth most-used player.