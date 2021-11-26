Bryan Adams announces second Covid-19 diagnosis in a month

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Milan, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed. The Canadian rocker disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested at Malpensa Airport, and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test.
Derek Hough took to Instagram today to reveal he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The “Dancing with the Stars” judge told followers, “I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong. But I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine.”
Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
Tammy Slaton of 1000-Lb. Sisters has been hospitalized. The TLC personality uploaded a video to TikTok with an update on her health and weight loss journey. She explained that things have been pretty rough for her for a while now. So, rough that she landed in the hospital with carbon dioxide poisoning.
In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
Celine Dion recently surprised fans when she revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that meant she wouldn't be able to go ahead with her new Las Vegas residency, and now her sister, Claudette Dion, has given an update on her health. Speaking to French magazine,...
Journalist Ed Bradly passed away on November 9, 2006, after a private battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). CLL progresses slowly, and typically affects older adults; it initially develops from a type of white blood cells called B cells. Many people chose to keep their diagnosis private for a variety...
Season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters aired this week and fans were elated to see the progress that Amy Slaton has made on her weight loss journey. Just over two years ago, the TLC reality star underwent bariatric weight loss surgery. After a lot of hard work and more than one backslide here and there – Amy is looking better than ever. So, how much weight has Amy lost since the beginning of the show? Read on to get the details on her progress.
Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
Pink has taken to Instagram to show off her "leg contraption" after having hip surgery. The pop star shared a video to thank her followers for advice on cookie recipes ahead of Thanksgiving, but she ended the clip with a look at the machine. "Thank you to everyone that just...
Singer and mom-of-two, Pink, has opened up to reveal she's been recovering from a "brutal" health crisis. In a lengthy Instagram post, the pop star announced she had hip surgery a week ago and thanked her ever-devoted husband, Carey Hart, for helping with the painful aftermath. Alongside a photo of...
Neuropathy has been haunting actor Dean Winters for 12 years now. This uncomfortable feeling is something cancer patients can experience too. Neuropathy, sometimes called peripheral nerves, is a set of symptoms caused by damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. After chemo, you should be able to...
Robert Wagner is on the phone from his home in Colorado to talk about “Hart to Hart,” the ’80s series in which he co-starred with Stefanie Powers that will air on Ovation TV starting Wednesday, Nov. 17. The day before, Wagner called Powers to wish her a happy birthday. “She’s...
Ex-Police bassist Sting has said he doesn’t understand “the science” of Van Morrison and Eric Clapton’s rejection of requirements for vaccines at performance venues. In a new interview with AFP, Sting is described as “baffled” by vaccine scepticism from the likes of Van Morrison and Eric Clapton. “I don’t really understand the science of the objection,” he says. “I had no hesitation in taking the vaccine. I’m old enough to remember kids in my street with polio who were crippled, and that disease was eradicated overnight with the vaccine.”
Looks like there's about to be another wedding in Kyle Richards' family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member's eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, is engaged to longtime boyfriend Alex Manos. Farrah announced the happy news on Instagram on November 28. The post featured a collection of photos of the...
Since his old metal band broke up five years ago, guitarist Li Heng Chan hadn’t given the project much thought. But last week, he began receiving texts and emails from family, friends, and one of his former bandmates. “They were saying, ‘Your band is in the news!’ ” Chan says. “Everyone’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ ”
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the stage … Omicron!
On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization announced the name of the latest Covid-19 variant. Although it was chosen for being the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, the designation struck a chord with at least...
Robin Roberts was on the receiving end of a very special proposal on Wednesday and fans got a sneak peek at the moment with an Instagram photo. But it wasn't her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, down on one knee, it was her GMA co-star, T.J. Holmes. The Good Morning America...
Hoda Kotb is dealing with a double dose of celebration as she revealed on social media that a major event she attended just became an even happier occasion. The Today Show star shared pictures of herself with several of her co-stars at the Matrix Awards, including Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker among others.
T.J. Holmes felt the love of his fans and his co-stars as he had an emotional moment live on the air, marking a devastating loss. DISCOVER: Good Morning America hosts' pristine homes: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more. The Good Morning America star was the one tasked with breaking the...
