Christmas is a time for traditions, and a festive one to have (or add as a new one) is cutting down your own tree at one of the homegrown Christmas tree farms in NJ. Luckily, there are plenty where you can find that perfect Noble Fir (or Blue Spruce) to call your own. Besides the family fun and ‘gram-worthy moments, cutting down a tree ensures it’s fresh, which means it will last longer and won’t dry out before the 25th. Before you go, get a good idea of the height and width you need and keep those measurements in mind when searching for your tree (some places will guide you to the ones within your height range). Ready to get chopping? Read on to find one of the cut-your-own Christmas tree farms in NJ near you.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO