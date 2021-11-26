ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Quinton Jackson shoves Shannon Briggs backstage at Triller

By Tim Bissell
Bloody Elbow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently Quinton Jackson announced that he’s not likely to return to MMA, stating “the thrill is not there anymore.” However, the 52-fight vet and former UFC light heavyweight champion, did say he was eager to test his skills in the boxing ring. And the 43-year-old already...

www.bloodyelbow.com

