Video: Quinton Jackson shoves Shannon Briggs backstage at Triller

It appears that former UFC Light Heavyweight champion and Pride FC Champion Quinton Jackson is all done with the MMA side of his combat sports career. “Rampage” has always been one to prefer the boxing aspect of MMA, and it seems that is the only aspect he wants to do anymore. At the Triller Triad Combat press conference, Jackson discussed his lack of motivation with MMA by saying that “I have been fighting MMA for so long and I’ve been fighting the best people in the sport…I win some and I lose some, but that thrill is not there anymore in MMA like when I started.”

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO