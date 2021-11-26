ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Industrial Metals Rise As China’s Property Market Bounces Back

OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBase metals are on the rise after a series of positive announcements over the week has brought new optimism to China's property sector. On Thursday, Nickel paced gains by most industrial metals on the London Metal Exchange, rising 2.5%. As shown below, spot prices for Nickel are moving higher as inventories...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

China is mining much more coal again and that's boosting its factories

China's economy is finally getting some good news: Its big factories are staging a recovery as a power crunch that held back production starts to ease because of a big jump in coal supply. A government survey of manufacturing activity increased to 50.1 in November from 49.2 in October, according...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Tin Prices Are Rising As Indonesia Considers Banning Exports

Two years ago, Indonesia instituted a ban on nickel ore exports. Now, it is contemplating banning exports of tin and copper ore, too. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been announcing from different forums that his country may stop the export of bauxite next year, copper ore in 2023 and tin in 2024.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Metal#High Yield Bonds#The London Metal Exchange#Kingdom Futures#Huatai Futures Co#Chinese#Bcomin
mining.com

Dalian iron ore price up on restocking demand

The Dalian iron ore price jumped over 6% on Tuesday, fuelled by recent restocking demand at steel firms. The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, ended 2.4% higher at 610 yuan ($95.75) a tonne, after rising as much as 6.4% to 633 yuan in early trade.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Under Pressure As Oil Prices Plunge Again

Reader Alert: Today is Giving Tuesday, so join the global effort to raise money for those in need by buying a food basket for the hungry. Your donation will be supercharged with a 10X multiplier, so anything you give will have a major effect. Chart of the Week. - Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Philippine stocks tumble as regional markets wobble on Omicron fears

BENGALURU (Nov 29): Philippine shares tumbled on Monday (Nov 29), while the Thai baht eased, as financial markets were on edge on concerns the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could derail a nascent reopening of economies around the world. Manila stocks dived 3.8% at the open to seven-week lows,...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Chip stocks bounce back as investors await Omicron details

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. CHIP STOCKS BOUNCE BACK AS INVESTORS AWAIT OMICRON DETAILS (1345 ET/1845 GMT) U.S. semiconductor stocks are surging on Monday following last Friday's coronavirus-driven...
STOCKS
mining.com

Vale lowers production guidance in boost to iron ore rebound

Vale SA just gave some much needed supply-side support to a nascent recovery in iron ore prices, lowering its production guidance for this year and issuing a lower-than-expected projection for next year. The world’s second-largest producer of the steelmaking ingredient now expects to produce 315-320 million metric tons this year,...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Watch: Market Movers Europe, Nov 29-Dec 3: Oil slumps on COVID-19 concerns as travel restrictions announced

In this week's highlights: COVID-19 variant spooks market ahead of OPEC+ meeting, the end of Europe's first cold snap of this winter is set to see energy prices fall, the competition for European investment in renewable energy strategies heats up, and mined metal industry leaders are to meet in London this week for the Mines and Money conference.
TRAVEL
lanereport.com

National average stabilizes amid tight gas supply and robust demand

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a penny to $3.39. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks declined slightly by 600,000 bbl to 211.4 million bbl last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand increased from 9.24...
TRAFFIC
scitechdaily.com

Worried About Empty Store Shelves? Here Are the 5 Commodities That Will Be Hardest To Find

Panicked purchasing, empty store shelves, long lines at the gas station—given supply chain woes, is that America for the foreseeable future? Yes and no, said one supply chain expert—and also maybe. The global supply chain is a complicated mechanism that can be upset by a few isolated breakdowns, but it also is predictable and resilient enough that knowing what to look for can help countries, communities and individuals reduce negative effects.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy