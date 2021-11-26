ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Activating Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin, Two Questionable for Ravens Game

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns are activating both offensive tackle Jack Conklin and running back Kareem Hunt to the active roster, so they are cleared to play against the Baltimore Ravens, which provides a major boost to an offense that has been racked by injuries.

Only rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is ruled out for this week as he continues to deal with a concussion while corner Troy Hill and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are listed as questionable.

Hill is recovering from the neck sprain he suffered against the New England Patriots while DPJ continues to deal with a groin injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanki said Jones good in practice on Friday, so the hope is he will able to play.

Conklin said he plans to play against the Ravens, three weeks removed from a dislocated elbow. Hunt suffered a calf injury against the Arizona Cardinals.

In terms of players able to participate in the game, the Browns are as healthy as they have been all season. How some, like quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is playing through injury is still to be determined. DE Jadeveon Clowney, WR Jarvis Landry and DT Malik Jackson are some of the other players dealing with nagging injuries.

The Browns have their bye week after the Ravens game, so they hope to be able to muster up a major effort that enables them to get a victory, get to 7-5 heading into the bye week, which would put them in better position to make the postseason, potentially competing for the AFC North title.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The New England Patriots#Dpj#The Arizona Cardinals#De Jadeveon Clowney#Wr#Afc North
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrible Throw By Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield came into today’s must-win game against the Detroit Lions nursing several injuries, including a bruised heel and torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield is admittedly playing through a lot of pain, but it was Cleveland Browns fans who were hurting watching him throw a brutal early interception.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Reveals His Thoughts On Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns have missed Kareem Hunt. He suffered the calf strain in the Arizona Cardinals game on October 17. Though he feared the worst that his season was over, he learned that a four to six-week recovery was more likely. Hunt has been at practice this week after missing...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Nick Chubb Cleared from COVID-19 per David Njoku

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been cleared of COVID-19 and is back in the team's facility per teammate David Njoku, who posted a video on Instagram. Chubb is cleared one day after fellow running back John Kelly, who had initially tested positive one day before Chubb. In the...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Tight Ends Driving Force of Browns Passing Offense

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will likely not play another snap for the Cleveland Browns, meaning this tight end group once again becomes the life-blood of the passing offense. Tight ends have always been a crucial part of head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense, but Beckham was always the default top...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Report: Browns Officially Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr. Today

The Cleveland Browns plan to release Odell Beckham Jr on Friday to allow the inevitable to finally happen. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk the team is working through the money they will have to still pay the wide receiver. Members of the team were willing to accept Beckham Jr. back, but it does not look like it is going to happen.
NFL
BrownsDigest

November Projects as Most Crucial Month for the Browns

As we sit today, the Cleveland Browns are 4-4 and are at a crossroads. The month of November will be their most critical stretch of games yet, and to remain in playoff contention, they have to play their best football. The Browns are currently one game out of holding the...
NFL
BrownsDigest

For Pete's Sake - 36 Hours of Joy

On this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole Chatham and I discuss the 36 straight hours of unadulterated joy, including a great win for the Cleveland Browns on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and the announcement of Wyatt Teller's contract extension. That era of unbridled enthusiasm came to...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
338
Followers
688
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy