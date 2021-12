Global stocks retreated sharply on Tuesday as concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus rose. In the United States, futures linked to the Dow Jones index declined by more than 1.1% while those linked to the Nasdaq 100 index declined by more than 1.5%. It was also a sea of red in Europe, where indices like the German DAX and FTSE 100 declined by more than 1%. This drop happened after the Chief Executive at Moderna warned that existing vaccines will struggle with the current variant. He also said that it will take months for companies to come up with a jab specific for this vaccine. There are also additional concerns about future variants of the disease. Some of the worst-performing stocks were those in the hospitality industry.

