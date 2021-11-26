ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hengyuan sinks into red in 3Q with net loss of RM54m

By Seah Eu Hen
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Hengyuan Refining Company Bhd (Hengyuan) reported a net loss of RM54.04 million for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (3QFY21), from a net profit of RM154.91 million a year ago, mainly due to foreign exchange losses caused by the strengthening of the US dollar and under...

www.theedgemarkets.com

