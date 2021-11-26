ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
During the Holidays, Help Protect the Elderly from Falls

FRIDAY, Nov. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A holiday visit with older relatives might be a good chance to help them remove fall risks in their home, an expert suggests. Older adults' risk of falling may have increased during the pandemic due to declines in physical activity and mobility, along with...

isanti-chisagocountystar.com

In it Together: Help available for those who struggle during the holidays

The holidays can be a wonderful time of celebration with family gatherings, decorating, exchanging gifts, and an overindulgence of food and drinks. For others, it can be a time of stress, financial strain, loneliness, depression and heartache. If you add to that list drug or alcohol addiction, the holidays can be a particularly trying time to retain sobriety. Holidays also tend to bring a higher risk for addiction relapse, excessive spending, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. This past year brought more stressors than we could have imagined. And so it is my hope that as we enter into this season of celebrations — Thanksgiving and all the blessings, a Savior’s birth, and a brand New Year — we can think about those who struggle with addiction. We can also think about how best to come alongside them so they can celebrate in safety. Sobriety is hard in a society that often relies on and accepts mood-altering substances. Remember that addiction is a disease. Show compassion towards that person just as you would with any other disease.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
WCIA

How to help family members with eating disorders during the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Any situation involving food can be difficult for those with eating disorders, and when the holidays roll around, it can be even harder. Tim Bromley, Director of Behavioral Health at Saint Francis Medical Center, said people with eating disorders like having a sense of control. They want to feel safe and […]
PEORIA, IL
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
NewsBreak
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
