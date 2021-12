Lauren Kennedy Brady landed in Johannesburg on Friday to a flurry of text messages and news alerts. The Broadway veteran and North Carolina resident was headed home after 11 days touring Africa alongside her mother, daughter and niece — a long-delayed bucket list item for the foursome. They were at the first stop on what was supposed to be a multi-leg journey from Zambia to Raleigh. Everything was going smoothly.

