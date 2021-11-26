ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar Center have knocked $150 off the Roland MC-707 Groovebox

By MusicRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitar Center have slashed $150 off the price of the Roland MC-707 Groovebox as one of their most tempting Black Friday music deals - the 128-voice, 8-track drum machine, drum synth and sampler is now available for $849. This is a huge saving on what's certainly one of the most powerful...

