Guitar Center have knocked $150 off the Roland MC-707 Groovebox

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re a music lover who has been playing guitar for years or someone who picked up the instrument during the pandemic, there’s one thing every player can agree on: Guitar storage can be a pain. Those with small spaces may find leaving their guitar propped on a stand impossible (not to mention dangerous), while avid players may find it annoying to pack up their trusty axe in a storage case day in and day out. The solution? A handy guitar wall hanger! Every small-space dweller knows that vertical storage is where it’s at; when you hang your guitar on the wall, you’re not only freeing up precious floor space and making your guitar more accessible, you’re also adding an eye-catching decor element. From industry favorites to a personal pick I’ve sworn by for years, check out the best guitar wall hangers below.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO