Week ending Oct. 9: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60194
By North Cook News
6 days ago
There are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60194 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60194...
Brian Laundrie's parents have put up their Florida home for sale and seem to be looking to move away weeks after the discovery of their son's remains were found in an alleged suicide case. The couple has put up "for sale" signs in the front yard of their North Port,...
The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
The Tennessee education department declined to investigate the first complaint under a new state law that bans some teaching approaches to issues of race and bias – a complaint that included a book about the Rev Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington. The bill, passed in the...
From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
MEXICO CITY — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that...
The VictimsVoice app helps victims discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order. Rosanna Philpott reports. “I’m lucky to be alive, I really do believe that if I had stayed in that relationship that I would be dead.”
The use of a restraint chair by an Atlanta-area sheriff does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and federal charges against him should be dismissed, his lawyer argued Monday. A federal prosecutor countered that Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill very clearly used excessive force against people in his agency’s custody when he ordered them to be […]
State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […]
There were two offenders convicted of crimes involving alcohol released on parole in Prospect Heights during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the North Cook News. The data shows that both of the released offenders in Prospect Heights were men. The younger...
There were 424 offenders convicted of crimes involving weapons living in Cook County released on parole during the second quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the North Cook News. The data shows 421 men and three women were among the parolees. Of the parolees...
Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.“It's not a usual, a typical charge," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of terrorism causing death, adding that the four students who were killed and seven others who were shot are not the only...
Village of Palatine Joint Review Board met Wednesday, Nov. 17. Village of Palatine Fire and Police Commission met Tuesday, Nov. 16. The truancy rate at Wilmette Junior High School fell to 0.2 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a North Cook News analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother’s nightmare is inspiring a new law to help parents protect their children from domestic abusers.
On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced “Greyson’s Law.”
The bill is named after 4-year-old Greyson Kessler, who was the victim of a murder-suicide involving his father back in May of this year.
In the days leading up to the shooting, Greyson’s father sent disturbing and threatening messages to Greyson’s mother.
She tried to gain exclusive custody of her son to protect him but was unsuccessful.
Under Greyson’s Law, shared custody of a child would be revoked or suspended if a parent or child believes they are in danger.
The #MeToo movement may have shifted the balance of credibility on sexual abuse and harassment at work more toward victims and away from alleged perpetrators. But the same cannot be said regarding men’s violence and abuse at home: In fact, women’s reports of domestic violence are still widely rejected, especially in one critical setting: the family court.
When women, children or both report abuse by a father in a case concerning child custody or visitation, courts often refuse to believe them. Judges even sometimes “shoot the messenger” by removing custody from the mother and awarding it to the allegedly abusive...
A Massachusetts man and woman have pleaded guilty to charges related to their roles in a fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy.Worcester County residents Ricky Figueroa, age 31, and 29-year-old Monica Troche, both of Fitchburg, entered the pleas in federal court on Tuesday, Nov…
