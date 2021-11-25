Week ending Oct. 9: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60053

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses about burglaries in the Little Village neighborhood. In each incident, the offender attempted to, or made forced entry into the business and take property from inside. Incident Times and Locations: 2500 block of South Western Avenue on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at approximately 4:23 a.m. 2700 Block of West 26th Street on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at approximately 4:26 a.m. Authorities only had a vague description of the offender. Police are reminding the public to always be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, and remain calm If you are confronted by an assailant. Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO