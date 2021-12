Even when you’ve set aside the time and mental energy required to plan a cost-efficient trip, scouting flights for the best deal can feel like playing a slot machine. Searching at a particular time and even in a certain browser window (hot tip: open an incognito window in Google Chrome to keep prices from ratcheting up in real time) can seemingly yield randomly lucky or unlucky results. But according to a new report from Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), figuring out when to book a flight for the maximum savings isn’t all left up to chance. And simply following a few timing guidelines could bring that dream trip within your budget (or at least not too far from it).

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO