Where to bag a cheap sports bra in the Black Friday sales

We’ll discuss how the retail sector has seen a shift from brick-and-mortar to online and why our stock picks are a good Black Friday deal. It's that time of year again, where Black Friday ads and bargains have the masses wanting to know which retailer has the hottest holiday shopping. Big box stores like Costco (COST) - Neutral, or Walmart (WMT) - Neutral, and Best Buy (BBY) - Neutral, all offer deals on top-of-the-line televisions, technology, appliances, and toys, with certain sales online only. Digital shopping is here to stay, and stay-at-home orders forced entire consumer segments to shop differently. Over the years, there's been a shift toward online only, with 44% more consumers shopping online in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the National Retail Federation report. In 2020, roughly 186.4 million people shopped during the five days over Thanksgiving, with 100 million shopping online for the first time, amounting to an average individual spend of $311.75 on holiday-related purchases.
