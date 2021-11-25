ZIP Code 60169 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Oct. 9

One professional license is set to lapse in zip code 60192 during the week ending November 21, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work...
A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
Brian Laundrie's parents have put up their Florida home for sale and seem to be looking to move away weeks after the discovery of their son's remains were found in an alleged suicide case. The couple has put up "for sale" signs in the front yard of their North Port,...
The 15-year-old suspected of carrying out the school shooting Tuesday in Michigan that killed three students and hurt eight others allegedly pretended to be a law enforcement official while trying to persuade students to leave the classrooms where they were hiding, WJBK in Detroit was reporting. One student’s parent told...
The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old Columbus girl reported missing earlier in November has been returned to her family after investigators found her at a hotel near Detroit, Michigan, connected to a human trafficking operation. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force says a 30-year-old Texas man has been taken into...
The Tennessee education department declined to investigate the first complaint under a new state law that bans some teaching approaches to issues of race and bias – a complaint that included a book about the Rev Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington. The bill, passed in the...
From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
Iowa's largest pharmacy chain will make changes to its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system after federal investigators found the company's online web portal excluded some users with disabilities. West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee has agreed to update its vaccine registration web portal to conform to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, a standard...
The VictimsVoice app helps victims discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order. Rosanna Philpott reports. “I’m lucky to be alive, I really do believe that if I had stayed in that relationship that I would be dead.”
(CNN) — Criminal charges against a St. Louis County police officer who shot a Black woman were dropped Monday after the victim requested a restorative justice mediation that focuses on repairing the harm caused by an offense. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Ashley Fountain Hall asked that...
State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […]
The Iowa Board of Medicine has granted a license to a physician currently on probation for his role in a criminal scheme to distribute opioids to addicts. Dr. Parth S. Bharill, now 63, entered a plea of guilty in September 2019 to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute suboxone outside the usual course of […]
Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
There were 255 total OASDI widow and parent beneficiaries in Illinois ZIP Code 60026 in 2020, a 2 percent increase over 2019, according to the Social Security Administration. There were 250 total widow and parent beneficiaries in 2019. The Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) program aims to supplement a...
Village of Palatine Joint Review Board met Wednesday, Nov. 17. Village of Palatine Fire and Police Commission met Tuesday, Nov. 16. The truancy rate at Wilmette Junior High School fell to 0.2 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a North Cook News analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card.
Lansing, Mich. — The patterns seem all too familiar when these tragedies occur. As a nation we grieve, offer thoughts and prayers and send our best to the affected community. But how can we ensure this doesn’t happen again? 6 News spoke with lawmakers on Wednesday about finding real solutions. “I don’t know how people […]
The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school has been identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley.Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after the death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to four as a 17-year-old boy,...
