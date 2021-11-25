CSU salutes the seniors in sendoff vs. Nevada

Saturday’s Colorado State's football game Saturday is for the seniors.

The players in the class, which started their journeys under a different coach, end their careers against Nevada laying the foundation of the Steve Addazio era. They have the chance to stop their five-game losing streak and go out on a high note.

"I love these older guys, and I appreciate them so much," Addazio said. "We went through some turbulence, and those guys were extremely loyal and they set a really good standard of work ethic."

o, plenty others found their way to Fort Collins through the transfer portal. Chief among the players who found their way to Fort Collins through the transfer portal is Scott Patchan, who came to CSU as a graduate transfer from Miami and is in tied for 14th in the nation in sacks with nine.

Patchan totaled 3.5 sacks in three seasons through five years in Miami, but he has 14.5 since arriving at CSU.

NFL prospect Trey McBride is the first CSU tight end to reach the 1,000 receiving yard benchmark in a single season, and is the first Ram to be a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation's top tight end.

There will be 17 seniors honored Saturday.

Nevada’s offense is led by quarterback Carson Strong. The junior entered play this week fourth in the nation with 3,887 passing yards and seventh in touchdowns with 32.

"He's tough as hell, just watching him,” Addazio said of Strong. "He gets whacked a fair amount, but he's tough, he's resilient, he throws the ball extremely accurately. He's a big, physical looking guy. It looks like he has a lot of confidence, he carries himself very well. I'm very impressed with him."