Daredevil Releases the Bootleg Dirty Delay V2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 8, 2021) – Blackbird Studio and Nashville-based developer of audio tools KIT Plugins (KIT) are announcing the BB N105 V2, the newest version of the first-ever channel strip emulation of the rare Neve analog console in Blackbird’s legendary Studio A. Delivered with precise sonic modeling, the unrivaled and powerful musical plugin was named as a “faithful recreation…” and one that “…completely delivers on what it was going after,” (Produce Like A Pro). Building on its impressive sonic quality, the new update features a multitude of user-interface features including a resizable interface, a whole new set of presets, including presets by renowned engineer John McBride, higher sampling rates, CPU selection, automatic gain control and more.
Comments / 0