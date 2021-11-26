Daredevil Releases the Bootleg Dirty Delay V2

Capcom has officially confirmed that the upcoming video game Pragmata will now release in 2023 rather than 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No definitive date for its release has been announced as of yet, and the delay to 2023 was actually seemingly unintentionally revealed earlier this year. Not much is known about the game other than the fact that Capcom seems to want to make it a new core brand for the company and that it's a sci-fi action-adventure title involving a dystopia and the moon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO