U.S. Politics

Biden to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- President Joe Biden will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged, administration officials told CNN. Acting on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci...

The Independent

Biden considering seven day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told the Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MIX 107.9

Biden says Travel Ban Won’t Extend Beyond South Africa

President Joe Biden is assuring Americans that his travel ban won’t extend beyond South Africa. Addressing the nation on Monday, Biden admitted the ban on incoming flights won’t necessarily stop the new Omicron variant from entering the U.S., but at least it will “give us time to take more actions.” “We needed time to give […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
WORLD
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress […]
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US State Department updates travel advisories for 19 countries

The U.S. State Department has issued updated travel advisories for 19 countries around the world, including Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for Germany and Denmark in response to COVID-19. The updates, made Nov. 22, come amid renewed pandemic-related restrictions and closures across Europe and after the U.S. Centers for...
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Who’s in? Who’s out? The ethics of COVID-19 travel rules

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, has prompted new travel restrictions in many nations. Although little is known about omicron, scientists have expressed concern that it may be more transmissible or vaccine-resistant than previous variants. On Nov. 26, 2021, the United...
TRAVEL
NBC News

Omicron already playing havoc with travel and tourism

News of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and a growing list of new restrictions is putting a crimp in freshly made travel plans. Thanksgiving leftovers are still in the fridge, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday sales are in play, and this week many fully vaccinated people were hoping to get deals for Christmas travel, spring break, and reunion and bucket list trips.
TRAVEL
floridapolitics.com

Amid omicron fears, Ron DeSantis says COVID-19 will never be eradicated

President Joe Biden on Monday said lockdowns are off the table, 'for now.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis says people need to learn to live with COVID-19 because the disease won’t ever be eradicated. The Republican Governor, who has railed against strong anti-coronavirus policies for most of the pandemic, again took aim...
ORLANDO, FL

