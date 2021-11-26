ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This air purifier deal knocks 36% off Filtrete's XL unit

By Morgan Bailee Boggess McCoy
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the seasons change, the air in your home can become tainted from particles that fly in from the outside and just the buildup of dust and, if you have a dog that sheds, pet dander. For many, an air purifier is considered an essential part of the home to help...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
SHOPPING
NBC News

I bought Levoit's HEPA air purifier and then bought three more. Here's why.

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Ever since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic,...
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

Black Friday Levoit deals: Get 25% off all Levoit air purifiers and dehumidifiers

One of the many lasting legacies of the Covid-19 pandemic is to remind us of the importance of clean air, be it at home or in the workplace. If you’re thinking about investing in an air purifier or an air humidifier, this year’s Black Friday has some amazing savings for you. Levoit is one of the most popular manufacturers for both humidifiers and purifiers, and we’ve found some great savings with a slew of Black Friday Levoit deals offering 25% off until November 29. All you have to do is use the code GR8FUL4U at checkout!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Purifiers#Air Filters#Clean Air Delivery Rate#Xl#Filtrete Air Purifier#Amazon Enjoy#Non Black#Cadr
TrendHunter.com

Internet-Connected Air Purifiers

The Smart Aerio 300 Wi-Fi Air Purifier by Zigma is equipped with voice control. Zigma's air purifier cleans up to 1580 square feet within one hour and 840 square feet within 30 minutes due to its HEPA 5-in-1 filters. The device analyzes the air quality in three minutes to begin its purifying process.
ELECTRONICS
issaquahreporter.com

Air Protect Pro Reviews: Legit Indoor Air Purifier or Cheap Scam?

Having fresh air to breathe is a priority for everyone. The air you breathe is full of allergens like pet hair, pollen, dust, and smoke. If you suffer from allergies, breathing air containing allergens will make your symptoms worse. You need to find something that can help you purify the air and improve its quality. There are different air purifiers made to help filter air and remove any impurities. Air Protect Pro can help you manage your allergies by cleaning the air around you.
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Review - Market Launch for Air Purifier

An air purifier like this one can help. It provides fresh air and additionally cleans the air in the room. According to the manufacturer, the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is suitable for all households to provide clean air. It's supposed to benefit your health. The air purifier consumes little energy during the day. As a result, costs can be saved. According to the manufacturer, Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is a modern way to make a room air more pleasant. (Because of the extensive research, the author has allowed himself to use affiliate links. This means that the author receives a small commission when the product is sold without the price changing for you).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Cape Gazette

4 Reasons to Get an Air Purifier for Your Home

We all want our homes to be as healthy a living environment as possible, and for today’s luxury homeowners, wellness features continue to be among the most sought-after. Home gyms and amenities that rival a 5-star spa are certainly on the rise in an effort to promote physical and mental wellbeing, but one characteristic that can’t be overlooked is indoor air quality, especially for urban dwellers. These days, you can purchase freestanding air purifiers that come in sleek designs or integrate a whole-house purifier into your HVAC system. If you don’t currently have one in your home, here are four reasons you may want to consider adding an air purifier.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PC Magazine

Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier Review

We're admittedly surprised that gaming hardware manufacturer Razer decided to produce the smart face mask it introduced at CES earlier this year under the codename Project Hazel. At $99, the Razer Zephyr, now marketed as a Wearable Air Purifier, is about as far from gaming hardware as you can get. That said, the mask is relatively affordable for all it offers and looks cool in a post-apocalyptic cosplay sort of way. RGB lighting adds some pizzazz, while replaceable N95 filters and integrated fans make it genuinely worthwhile for everyday use. The sound from the fans can become irritating, and you can only buy it directly from Razer during select online drops, but so long as masks are still necessary in the coming years, the Zephyr is one of the most interesting and high-tech models you can buy.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Air-Purifying Skyscraper Concepts

World-renowned architecture and urban planning company Skidmore, Owings & Merill (SOM) has released a gorgeous new skyscraper concept that envisions a high-rise building that is capable of actively trapping carbon and proactively purifying the air. This skyscraper concept would be crafted from eco-friendly materials such as timber and hempcrete to...
HOME & GARDEN
LiveScience

Save $250 on Bowflex adjustable dumbbells for Cyber Monday

For anyone who is interested in adding to their home gym, or just getting in shape with weights, adjustable dumbbells are the way to go. Not only do you save loads of space since each dumbbell can adjust through a range of pounds, you can also smoothly switch from one weight to the next without having to put anything on the floor.
FITNESS
HuffingtonPost

Get Up To 44% Off On Shark Robot Vacuums And Air Purifiers On Amazon

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of a freshly cleaned floor. An even better feeling is not having to do it yourself. Shark’s self-cleaning and self-emptying robot vacuums and other products are up to 50% off at Amazon’s early Black Friday sale until Saturday, Dec. 4. Shark and its latest...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums, Air Purifiers and More for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week. Made with British Millerain waxed canvas and lined with cozy flannel from UK's Abraham Moons woolen mills, this hunting-inspired jacket will be your new favorite.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Roborock’s LiDAR-Guided Smart Robot Vacuum Packs an E11-Rated Air Purifier

Automation and modern smart tech have made just about every facet of our lives easier and more convenient, and in recent years this has increasingly extended to the realm of home cleaning. And while air purifiers and robot vacuums have become tried and true methods of warding off dirt, germs, and grime, the folks over at Roborock have recently combined the two devices in order to deliver what is arguably the ultimate automated home cleaning appliance with the brand’s S4 Max robot vacuum.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best HEPA Air Purifiers for Smoke, Germs and Viruses

From disinfecting sprays to face masks to even touchless garbage cans, there’s no shortage of “essential products” being pushed in the fight against Covid-19. According to medical experts, one additional item that people should be adding to their arsenal is an air purifier. The best air purifiers (sometimes known as “air cleaners”) help to eliminate dust, pollen, smoke and other irritants from the air, but a good air purifier could also go a long way towards eliminating dangerous airborne germs and bacteria too. The CDC says air purifiers “can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, in a home or confined space.”...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

ESP32 Brings Air Purifier Online With Home Assistant

A lot of hackers are rightfully concerned about the privacy issues that surround many of today’s “smart” gadgets, but it’s hard to argue that the ability to remotely control devices around your home isn’t convenient. Enter self-hosted, open source projects like Home Assistant. This provides the framework for building out a home automation system without having your soul information sold, but as you might expect, you’re going to have to put some effort in to get the most of it.
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

LiveScience

30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy