This air purifier deal knocks 36% off Filtrete's XL unit

We're admittedly surprised that gaming hardware manufacturer Razer decided to produce the smart face mask it introduced at CES earlier this year under the codename Project Hazel. At $99, the Razer Zephyr, now marketed as a Wearable Air Purifier, is about as far from gaming hardware as you can get. That said, the mask is relatively affordable for all it offers and looks cool in a post-apocalyptic cosplay sort of way. RGB lighting adds some pizzazz, while replaceable N95 filters and integrated fans make it genuinely worthwhile for everyday use. The sound from the fans can become irritating, and you can only buy it directly from Razer during select online drops, but so long as masks are still necessary in the coming years, the Zephyr is one of the most interesting and high-tech models you can buy.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO