Oregon State

This Quaint Sleigh Ride Through Oregon’s Forest Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
Only In Oregon
 4 days ago

Oregon’s forests are straight-from-a-fairy-tale beautiful, and there’s nothing better than a day spent reveling in their sublime natural beauty. And while hiking in these lush forests is wonderful, if you want to take your experience to another level altogether, ditch the boots and backpack and cozy up in a one-horse open sleigh! At Odell Lake Lodge & Resort, guests can opt for a sleigh ride through Oregon’s Deschutes National Forest, for an experience that’s nothing short of magical.

Odell Lake is located near Willamette Pass in the northwest corner of Klamath County, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2di5bZ_0d7UBXB200
Bonnie M/TripAdvisor

A spectacularly scenic area, the lake is one of several in central Oregon's Cascades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kvhN_0d7UBXB200
Sue K/TripAdvisor

And it's here, within this incredible natural setting, that you'll find Odell Lake Lodge & Resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmwZs_0d7UBXB200
MichelleInWallaWalla/TripAdvisor

This lovely resort is known for its epic lakeside views, incredible outdoor recreation, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyFJW_0d7UBXB200
Odell Lake Lodge & Resort

...equestrian adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGoKR_0d7UBXB200
Odell Lake Lodge & Resort

It's one of only a small number of Oregon resorts that provides guided horseback rides into the beautiful Cascade Mountains!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6qNj_0d7UBXB200
doggonRedding/TripAdvisor

But it's not just horseback rides here; visitors can also opt for a buggy or carriage ride, or....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbx9n_0d7UBXB200
Odell lake Resort/Facebook

...sleigh rides!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39TrCd_0d7UBXB200
Odell lake Resort/Facebook

Odell Lake Lodge has a team of seven commanding Clydesdales, and a red, one-horse open sleigh that would make Santa jealous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruMTS_0d7UBXB200
Odell Lake Lodge & Resort

The sleighs can accommodate up to four, and offer a unique experience of Oregon's Deschutes Forest that's truly magical!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bdiku_0d7UBXB200
Odell Lake Lodge & Resort

The rate is $125 for the sleigh ride, and includes a cup of hot chocolate or coffee. But it's well-worth the splurge, we say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hq0to_0d7UBXB200
Bonnie Moreland/Flickr
This is a unique experience that absolutely belongs on your Oregon bucket list!

Did you know you could take a sleigh ride through Oregon? What an amazing adventure! Learn more and schedule your sleigh ride at the Odell Lake Lodge & Resort website .

For another unique experience in the Oregon landscape, check out this charming carriage ride near Sisters!

The post This Quaint Sleigh Ride Through Oregon’s Forest Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

