Oregon’s forests are straight-from-a-fairy-tale beautiful, and there’s nothing better than a day spent reveling in their sublime natural beauty. And while hiking in these lush forests is wonderful, if you want to take your experience to another level altogether, ditch the boots and backpack and cozy up in a one-horse open sleigh! At Odell Lake Lodge & Resort, guests can opt for a sleigh ride through Oregon’s Deschutes National Forest, for an experience that’s nothing short of magical.

Odell Lake is located near Willamette Pass in the northwest corner of Klamath County, Oregon.

A spectacularly scenic area, the lake is one of several in central Oregon's Cascades.

And it's here, within this incredible natural setting, that you'll find Odell Lake Lodge & Resort.

This lovely resort is known for its epic lakeside views, incredible outdoor recreation, and...

...equestrian adventures.

It's one of only a small number of Oregon resorts that provides guided horseback rides into the beautiful Cascade Mountains!

But it's not just horseback rides here; visitors can also opt for a buggy or carriage ride, or....

...sleigh rides!

Odell Lake Lodge has a team of seven commanding Clydesdales, and a red, one-horse open sleigh that would make Santa jealous.

The sleighs can accommodate up to four, and offer a unique experience of Oregon's Deschutes Forest that's truly magical!

The rate is $125 for the sleigh ride, and includes a cup of hot chocolate or coffee. But it's well-worth the splurge, we say.

This is a unique experience that absolutely belongs on your Oregon bucket list!

Did you know you could take a sleigh ride through Oregon? What an amazing adventure! Learn more and schedule your sleigh ride at the Odell Lake Lodge & Resort website .

For another unique experience in the Oregon landscape, check out this charming carriage ride near Sisters!

The post This Quaint Sleigh Ride Through Oregon’s Forest Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In appeared first on Only In Your State .