Dinosaur attractions are among the most popular for kids between the ages and two and six – and can have a distinct benefit in the developing brain of kids in this age group, according to a report by CNN. But that doesn’t mean the rest of us don’t garner a benefit also. When you find a wonderful, educational, and entertaining dinosaur exhibit, everyone in the family is sure to love it. On that note, there’s a dinosaur-themed museum right here in North Carolina that’s both fun and fascinating.

MUSEUMS ・ 8 DAYS AGO