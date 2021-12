Football is back on Thanksgiving night this year with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Saints in New Orleans. Last year’s nightcap between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed three different times due to COVID-19 issues. So we are all a little rusty when it comes to the holiday primetime game. Here we will look at the betting odds for the contest as well as answer what time does the Bills Saints Thanksgiving football game start and end.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO