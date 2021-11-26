Jets injury report: WR Corey Davis looking good for Week 12

Corey Davis will be limited in practice on Friday, but Robert Saleh believes the wide receiver will be “ready to roll” when the Jets visit the Texans in Week 12.

Davis hurt his hamstring in practice earlier this week, but he should be available when Zach Wilson makes his return from a PCL sprain this Sunday. The same goes for DL John Franklin-Myers (hip). He is also limited on Friday.

Saleh added that QB Joe Flacco (COVID-19 list) could be cleared by Sunday, as the veteran has not suffered setbacks in the COVID protocols. However, that doesn’t mean Flacco will be active after missing a week of practice. Saleh previously said he expects Josh Johnson to be Wilson’s backup.