ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets injury report: WR Corey Davis looking good for Week 12

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAl5l_0d7U7vln00

Corey Davis will be limited in practice on Friday, but Robert Saleh believes the wide receiver will be “ready to roll” when the Jets visit the Texans in Week 12.

Davis hurt his hamstring in practice earlier this week, but he should be available when Zach Wilson makes his return from a PCL sprain this Sunday. The same goes for DL John Franklin-Myers (hip). He is also limited on Friday.

Saleh added that QB Joe Flacco (COVID-19 list) could be cleared by Sunday, as the veteran has not suffered setbacks in the COVID protocols. However, that doesn’t mean Flacco will be active after missing a week of practice. Saleh previously said he expects Josh Johnson to be Wilson’s backup.

Comments / 0

Related
jetnation.com

Carter Out; Corey Davis Missed Practice Thursday

As the Jets prepare to take on the Houston Texans this Sunday, they know they will be without starting running back Michael Carter. He has rushed for 430 yards on 111 carries (3.9 yard average) with 4 TDs. Even more impressive is Carter’s role in the passing game, with 32 receptions for 308 yards (9.6 yard average).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
numberfire.com

Jets' expect Corey Davis (groin) to be available for Week 12

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (groin) is expected to be available for Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. Davis is expected back at practice on Friday after back-to-back DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. Robert Saleh said Davis will be limited on Friday but should be available to face Houston on Sunday. If he is active, our models expect Davis to see 6.3 targets from Zach Wilson against the Texans.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis Will Be 'Ready to Roll' vs. Texans Despite Tweaking Groin

Jets WR Corey Davis (groin) and DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) did not practice on Thursday and head coach Robert Saleh said that John Franklin-Myers (hip) would be limited in Friday's practice. Saleh, wearing a Rye (NY) Garnet Football t-shirt while speaking to reporters Friday, said that all three should be ready to play on Sunday against the Texans.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy WR Injury Report Week 12: Marquise Brown, A.J. Brown, Curtis Samuel, and more

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries. That’s especially true at the ever-so-critical wide receiver position, where elite-level players can make or break a contending fantasy team. As we head into Week 12, several WRs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Therefore, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any WR injury updates and reports as NFL kickoffs draw near.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets downgrade Corey Davis to doubtful for Sunday

The Jets are getting quarterback Zach Wilson back for Sunday’s game against the Texans, but it looks like he won’t have wide receiver Corey Davis to catch his passes. Head coach Robert Saleh expressed optimism about Davis’ chances of playing through a groin injury on Friday and he was listed as questionable, but the team downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday. Davis is the team’s leading receiver, so his absence would be a negative for the rookie quarterback in his return to action.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Texans#American Football#Wr#Dl John Franklin Myers#Covid
Norwalk Hour

Jets place RB Carter on IR, WR Davis doubtful vs. Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie running back Michael Carter on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, sidelining him for at least the next three games. The team also downgraded wide receiver Corey Davis from questionable to doubtful Saturday for New York's game Sunday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' WR Corey Davis Inactive vs. Texans; What it Means

For the third time in five weeks, Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is inactive due to an injury sustained in practice. Davis missed two games recently after hurting his hip. Now, he'll sit against the lowly Texans after a groin injury popped up midway through the week. On Friday, Jets...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Texans inactives: Corey Davis out with groin injury, John Franklin-Myers active

Zach Wilson will be without his favorite target in his return to the field, as Corey Davis is out with a groin injury against the Texans. Robert Saleh was originally optimistic about Davis’ chances of suiting up in Week 12. However, the 26-year-old was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday and will miss his third game of the season. Davis’ absence leaves the Jets with just five healthy wide receivers with Denzel Mims still on the COVID-19 list and without their leading receiver and rusher after Michael Carter landed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy