Electronics

Amazon launches kid-friendly device called 'Glow'

Longview News-Journal
 4 days ago

Amazon Glow combines immersive projection and...

www.news-journal.com

ElectronicsWeekly.com

XMOS launches voice processors for smart devices

Bristol-based XMOS has introduced a pair of two-microphone voice processor chips for smart home devices. They are the XVF3610 (demo board right), and an Amazon wake-word-enabled variant called XVF3615. According to XMOS, Amazon’s Alexa includes the earlier XVF3510. “The designs mark an evolution of the XVF3510 voice, and provide audio...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Deals on Streaming Devices

You can tell winter is coming by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new TV to help us sink into our couches until the holidays. In case you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, Amazon has started unveiling its Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale earlier than ever and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. So before the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Amazon Glow Review

The Amazon Glow is an innovative, fun product that I would have loved as a kid. That would’ve been back before the internet existed, before tablets and smartphones, and before we had that ominous feeling that Big Brother was always looking for an opportunity to watch us and sell us products and services. Now, as my own kids test this … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
CNET

6 underused Alexa tricks to try with your Amazon Echo device

Got a new Amazon Echo device? Or are you considering getting one -- like the Amazon Echo Show 10, Echo Dot, Echo Flex or even the new Echo Show 15? You came to the right place. Your Alexa device is at your service all day everyday and makes life easier...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Kid-Friendly Smartwatches

Gabb Wireless, a tech company, specializing in products for kids, has launched the Gabb Watch Lite, a simplified, entry-point wearable with GPS tracking and customizable, safe zones, offering parents a valuable tool for ensuring their child's safety. The new smartwatch is promoted as the first step within Gabb Wireless's "tech-in-steps"...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Google Nest devices, Amazon Echo speakers and more are on sale

You can currently save some bucks while you can take the first steps to make your home a smart home, as there are several smart products on sale. First up, we found the Google Nest Hub Max receiving a $50 discount at Adorama, which means that you can pick up your new smart display with a 10-inch touchscreen display with built-in Google Assistant for $179. This will be a great tool for checking out the weather, seeing your notifications, calendar appointments, making and receiving video calls, watching your favorite content, and controlling your other smart devices.
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

JCPenney Launches New Eco-Friendly Mattresses

The collection uses sustainably sourced materials, including GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and all-natural Talalay latex. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
uticaphoenix.net

From Echo Dots to Fire Tablets: The Best Amazon Device

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No one celebrates a Deals Day quite like Amazon. So it’s no surprise...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Save Up To 54% On Arlo Security Devices & Amazon Echo Bundles

Quite a few Arlo security devices are on sale as we speak, and some are even bundled with Amazon Echo devices. This sale is here for Black Friday, of course, and it’s available on Amazon. You can save up to 54% on these deals, and that means quite hefty discounts...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Select Amazon Echo Show Devices Are Now Up To 47% Off

Tons of Black Friday deals are already available, and Amazon is offering some of its own products as well. Select Amazon Echo Show devices are now discounted, all the way up to 47%. There are four different Amazon Echo Show devices to choose from. The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen)...
RECIPES
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Pet-Specific Calling Devices

Dr. Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas is a proud owner of a 10-year-old Labrador dog, and has developed a video calling device for pets. The 'DogPhone' is a small ball toy, similar to what dogs enjoy playing with on their own. The DogPhone is unique in the sense that it contains a sensor that connects to a laptop, and when the ball is moved, the DogPhone makes a video call to the pet's owner, Dr. Hirskyj-Douglas.
PETS
Bring Me The News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

While the crowds were out for this year's Black Friday deals, Target unveiled something for those who prefer to do their bargain hunting online. On Friday, the Minnesota retail giant announced its deals for Cyber Monday 2021, continuing its tradition of starting the online shopping holiday a day early. Starting...
RETAIL
heypoorplayer.com

Revita Old Friends Update Launches Today

If you enjoy quirky twin-stick, rogue adventures, then Revita has great news for you today. Developed by solo developer BenStar and published by Dear Villagers, Revita has some brand new content going live today. It’s called the Old Friends update, and it features a bunch of cool stuff:. ‘The Old...
VIDEO GAMES
Texoma's Homepage

11 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones […]
SHOPPING
WWLP

These tech gifts will actually make life easier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts ideas Owning gadgets in the digital age isn’t always easy — sometimes it can be overwhelming to keep track of which devices need to be charged, which ones require their own smartphone apps, or how to keep them all working properly together.  But […]
RECIPES

