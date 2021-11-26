ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Conversations with Creative Waco -

kwbu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Kennedy Sam has a conversation with the new Executive...

www.kwbu.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s next for Trump’s privilege fight?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The losing side is likely to head straight to the Supreme Court, whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy