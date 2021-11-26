ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

For Stanley Tucci, food is like religion — and cancer almost took it away

By Fresh Air
capeandislands.org
 4 days ago

Tucci has always connected to his roots through...

www.capeandislands.org

TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
CANCER
TVShowsAce

Jackson Roloff Hospitalized: Tori Explains Why

Little People, Big World star Jackson Roloff has been hospitalized. His mom, Tori shared the sad news with fans, letting them know what’s new with her son. In the update, she shared all the details about what’s going on with her four-year-old. Keep reading to get the latest update about Jackson and his health.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Hold Up, John Krasinski’s Brother-in-Law Is Stanley Tucci?!

Well, we never saw this coming. It turns out that two of Hollywood's biggest pranksters—John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci—are actually related (by marriage at least) and we can't believe we never made this connection. For all those who were unaware, Tucci shared a photo of himself and Krasinski chatting, along with a caption that said, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Mashed

Stanley Tucci Spends Holidays With These 2 Famous Actors

Stanley Tucci is a man of many talents — two of those talents being acting and cooking. While some of us may be at a loss when it comes to confidently finding our way around the kitchen, Tucci most definitely is not. Even his Thanksgiving menu sounded nothing short of delicious, including martinis as guests walked in the door and a traditional antipasti platter that Tucci makes because of his mom.
CELEBRITIES
Albany Herald

Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski spent Thanksgiving together

Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski had a Thanksgiving Day filled with brotherly love. The author of "The Tucci Cookbook" and host of CNN's "Searching for Italy" is married to literary agent Felicity Blunt, while Krasinski's wife is actress Emily Blunt. They're brothers-in-law married to the British siblings. "Happy Thanksgiving from...
CELEBRITIES
newcity.com

Big Bite: A Review Of Stanley Tucci’s Taste—My Life Through Food

Affability, integrity, intelligence: How do you convey all that in a word or a glance or even the flicker of a smile? You’re born to it, it would seem. (Or maybe you’re just a fine, unshowy actor.) Charismatic New Yorker Stanley Tucci has demonstrated range in drama and comedy in a lengthy career, as well as in the role of creator—1996’s “Big Night,” which he co-wrote and co-directed, is one of the great films about food and food as prepared with and served to family. I’ve run across Tucci multiple times since a meeting at the end of the last century when we talked for a longtime about “Big Night” while sitting in a Starbucks window looking toward what was then Tribune Tower. Later, at film festivals or when he discussed films like “Joe Gould’s Secret,” the man remained the most genial of hosts even in the most glancing “hi-how-are-you?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Stanley Tucci shares photo with brother-in-law John Krasinski: 'Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours'

As families gather for Thanksgiving, Stanley Tucci is here with an important reminder: Yes, he and John Krasinski are related. The actor and cookbook author, 61, is married to British literary agent Felicity Blunt, the sister of his The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt. The couple met at Emily's 2010 wedding to Krasinski, 42, making the actors brothers-in-law.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Religion
Mashed

This Is What's On Stanley Tucci's Thanksgiving Menu

You might know Stanley Tucci as the actor who starred in hit films like "The Hunger Games" and "The Devil Wears Prada" (via IMDb), but perhaps you also know him from his CNN show "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," in which he explores the country through the lens of food (via CNN). Or maybe you're familiar with his cookbooks, which include "The Tucci Cookbook," a work featuring recipes inspired by his family's Italian heritage (via Simon & Schuster).
RECIPES
Mashed

The Stanley Tucci Pasta Rule You Should Never Break

Stanley Tucci's Italian heritage is an important aspect of the entertainer's life. He told CNN Travel, "Because my parents were so respectful of their heritage, that cultural identity was really important to me, and still is." That respect manifests itself in one of the most beloved Italian traditions: Cooking, and specifically, cooking pasta. Per "The Devil Wears Prada" actor's memoir, there is one rule he feels truly passionate about and believes should never be broken, and that rule has to do with your pasta and the type of sauce you pair with it.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Stanley Tucci Loves Being a Dad of 5! See the Actor’s Most Touching Quotes About Fatherhood

Stanley Tucci has had tons of breakout roles in blockbuster films that helped him become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. In addition to starring alongside big names like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, Stanley takes pride in being a father to his five children. The Easy A actor is always sharing love for his blended family with his wife, Felicity Blunt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES

