The Buckeyes celebrated their win Saturday as the final whistle blew and they shook hands with the Spartans, but there may have been something else on their minds. Next week, the return of The Game looms after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, marking the first time in 102 years that Michigan and Ohio State didn’t play. The 2021 edition likely will be the Buckeyes’ second-straight top-10 matchup, and head coach Ryan Day said he already feels the surrounding buzz.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO