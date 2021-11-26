ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

USDJPY Breaks Support

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese yen recouped some losses after November’s Tokyo CPI rose to 0.5%. A bearish RSI divergence...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EURJPY Holds Around A Make-Or-Break Point

EURJPY returned immediately above the key 127.92 base after sliding marginally below it on Monday to chart an 8-month low of 147.48. The market structure in the medium-term picture remains neutral despite yesterday’s flash drop, though the negative intersection between the simple moving averages (SMAs) is not a promising sign for the market trend.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Passes Support Zone

As the AUD/USD currency pair continued to trade in the range between the support of 0.7110 mark and the 0.7148/0.7156 zone, it broke the channel down pattern’s upper trend line. However, the event did not result in a surge, as the 0.7148/0.7156 zone provided enough resistance to the pair for a decline to start. By the start of Tuesday’s European trading session, the pair had reached below the support of the 0.7110 mark.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Fantom price analysis: FTM/USD to break below the $1.903 support

The price has been lowered to $2.038. Fantom price analysis favors the bears. Support is still stable at $1.903. The latest Fantom price analysis indicates that the day is becoming a bearish trend, as more selling activity has been observed for several days. Despite the fact that the bull’s attempt to come back during the downward swing, the most recent price movement has been bearish. The price has dropped by up to $2.04 due to the downswing, and additional FTM/USD depreciation is expected if sellers persist in their efforts.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USDJPY Stumbles Around 4½-Year Highs As Bullish Forces Wane

USDJPY has been ramping up after the price encountered strong support at the 112.71 region in early November. However, the pair has been giving up ground since its recent rally halted at the 4½-year high of 114.96. This recent pullback is likely to continue as the short-term oscillators indicate that...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Japanese#Rsi
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL bears break $200 support and set daily low at $199

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD saw rejection for an upside around $210 yesterday. Bearish momentum returned overnight. The bull trend is continuing, and Solana price analysis is bearish today, as we saw upside rejected at $210 yesterday. As a result, we anticipate that SOL/USD will drop further later today and test previous lows again.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

ATOM Price Analysis: Will ATOM Token Price Break The $26 Support Level?

The ATOM token price action teases a double bottom formation if it gives a bullish reversal. The ATOM/BTC pair trades at 0.0004822 BTC with a fall of 4.51%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $271 Million, indicating a 40% fall. The ATOM token price action showcases a retracement...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USDJPY Inches Up To Fresh 4½-Year High, Next Target At 115.50

USDJPY ticked to a fresh 4½-year high of 115.22 early on Wednesday before easing slightly below the 115.00 level again. Previously, the price strengthened its bullish bias by bouncing forcefully near the 114.00 number and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Currently, the RSI is losing some momentum, indicating weakening buying pressures, though as long as it remains above its 50 neutral mark, the bulls may have new opportunities to drive the market higher. Note that the red Tenkan-sen line keeps pointing upwards above the blue Kijun-sen line, while the positive trajectory in the MACD is another encouraging sign that bullish forces may re-emerge in the short term.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

Yesterday, the bears could not gain enough momentum and the sell-off was limited to the support at 1.1259. The pair recovered some of its losses against the dollar and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the EUR/USD is holding just above the level at 1.1316. If the bears start selling more aggressively, a breach and a new test of the mentioned support at 1.1259 will be the most likely scenario, which would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. If the bulls prevail, a successful breach of the resistance zone at 1.1372 would continue the recovery for the common european currency against the greenback towards the target at 1.1461.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears to target 1.2600 on break of dynamic support

DXY is lacking momentum on the lower time frames, forming a daily doji on the day. The uptrend in USD/CAD is coming under pressure with the price stalling on the bid. USD/CAD is underperforming as it consolidated the prior three days of consecutive gains. The greenback is stalling on the bid also as measured by the DXY and is starting to form a topping candle. The following top-down analysis illustrates the potential for a significant correction on both the US dollar index and USD/CAD for the coming sessions.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin still trading in bullish channel despite price support break: Analysts

Bitcoin’s broader outlook remains constructive regardless of the recent pulldown. The cryptocurrency fell below the support level of $57,653, the Oct. 23 low, which has opened the doors for a deeper pullback. “There has been an 18% drawdown [from record high], but we have been here several times before, in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears await a break below ascending trend-line support

Some USD profit-taking assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Thursday. Hawkish Fed expectations kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the commodity. Weakness below an ascending trend-line is needed to confirm a fresh breakdown. Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Shiba Inu Forecast: December 2021

After starting the month of November near all-time highs, SHIB/USD appears set to begin December on a more cautious note. Downwards price action has been displayed the past four weeks of trading for Shiba Inu, but this doesn’t mean speculators will suddenly vanish from its trading landscape. In fact SHIB/USD remains extremely attractive to cryptocurrency traders who want price action and enjoy rapid volatility.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD – Larger Correction On The Cards?

EURUSD is already running into resistance, so quickly after rebounding off the lows around 1.12 late last week. The euro started to make its comeback in recent days after coming under a lot of pressure this month but already it’s seeing resistance around 1.14, the first major test to the upside.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Ripe For A Bullish Start To December

NZDUSD is setting the table for a bullish start to December after refusing to close below its August trough on Tuesday despite its flash drop to a new yearly low of 0.6771. Oversold conditions seem to have been met as both the RSI and Stochastics have bottomed near their 30 and 20 levels respectively and are currently clearly changing course to the upside. Besides, with the price being attached to the lower Bollinger band for the past three weeks, an upside reversal is looking reasonable in the short term.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

UST Yields Rise Amid Powell

USD rises versus JPY, EUR and CHF; Commodity currencies gain. Hang Seng index has outperformed and extended gains; Financial, Property and TECH indices rise; Casino names continued to be weighed down amid concerns related to SunCity. Nikkei 225 has traded modestly higher after the volatility seen earlier during the session.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Omicron Headline Tennis Continues

Markets endured another night of high drama overnight thanks to the latest omicron return of serve by the CEO of Moderna, and Jerome Powell shifting to what can only be interpreted as a hawkish stance in testimony on the Hill. The Moderna CEO raised questions about the efficacy of present vaccines and omicron late in Asia yesterday, which stopped the recovery rally in its tracks. Equities tumbled in late Asia, Europe and the US, while investors poured cash into Bunds and US Treasuries, flattening the US curve, and the haven yen and Swiss franc jumped. Oil prices, perhaps the most schizophrenic market out there at the moment, collapsed once again, and we haven’t even got to OPEC+ yet.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
actionforex.com

China Caixin PMI manufacturing dropped to 49.9, recovery not solid

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing dropped from 50.6 to 49.9 in November, below expectation of 50.5. Caixin added that output rose for the first time in four months as power supply issues unwound. But total new orders fell slightly. Inflationary pressures eased markedly. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Australia GDP contracted -1.9% qoq in Q3, back below pre-pandemic level

Australia GDP contracted -1.9% qoq in Q3, better than expectation of -2.7% qoq. Through the year, GDP was up 3.9%. Acting Head of National Accounts at the ABS, Sean Crick said: “Domestic demand drove the fall, with prolonged lockdowns across NSW, Victoria and the ACT resulting in a substantial decline in household spending.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy