Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene nominates Kyle Rittenhouse for Congressional Gold Medal

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has nominated 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal is the highest award from Congress and is given for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions. Rittenhouse was acquitted of...

Hard Times
4d ago

This woman is totally out of her mind and she needs to be removed from office. She is not a legislator she is a bad joke on the American people . maybe she would make a good bar tender.

Richard Smith
4d ago

She is a nonconformist! I love her. Don’t go along with the standards of the RINOS or marxists on the left. She and Kyle need our support.

'Trash': Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks GOP colleague, defends Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON - Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace "trash" and a "RINO" on Twitter after Mace criticized a Republican colleague, Rep. Lauren Boebert, on CNN. Greene also doubled down on perceived anti-Muslim statements Boebert made last week, apparently referring to a coalition of Democrats as the "Jihad Squad."
Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers' after Lauren Boebert apologized for Islamophobic comments about Ilhan Omar

Lauren Boebert apologized to Ilhan Omar after making anti-Muslim comments during a campaign event. Omar called on House leadership to take action, saying "Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress." In a tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene said Omar was undeserving of an apology. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said people...
Kyle Rittenhouse walks free for murder

In the wake of last summer’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests erupted nationwide. At an August demonstration in Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois, then 17, brandished a military-style semi-automatic rifle which he used in the killing of two protestors and the wounding of a third. After 27 hours of deliberation, a Kenosha jury decided to acquit Rittenhouse on all five charges against him.
AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers Joins QAnon Attacks On Kyle Rittenhouse, Alleging Communist Ties

Fresh off of his acquittal on all charges, Kyle Rittenhouse recently gave a long interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, detailing the entire experience and its impact on himself and his family. The interview received both high ratings and positive reviews, but Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers took exception to Rittenhouse’s criticisms of Lin Wood and John Pierce, two of his original attorneys, whom Rittenhouse blasted for leaving him in jail for 87 days while they raised money for their own benefit instead of his defense.
Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial exposed the problem with electing judges

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, caught a lot of shrapnel from observers over the course of the proceedings, mostly from those who felt Rittenhouse was guilty of a crime despite being found not guilty on all charges. Members of the Twitterati called him “clownish,” “dishonorable,” even a “blatant racist.”
