The frustration of that Wisconsin judge with the news media sparked memories of a 1988 multiple murder west of Craig, Colorado, in which I found myself on the witness stand. Wisconsin District Judge Bruce Schroeder lambasted the media last week over news coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, which in Rittenhouse’s acquittal on all charges. That case saw extensive pretrial publicity, sweeping claims (without evidence) that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist and a vigilante, and even an attempt by MSNBC to shadow a bus carrying jurors, apparently in hopes of identifying them.

CRAIG, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO