Buying Cars

10 Off-Road RVs and 4x4 Camper Vans for Living That Luxe Van Life

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you really want to get away from it all? Why not escape civilization from behind the wheel of an off-road RV, a...

Autoblog

Win an Airstream Interstate 24X camper van

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. Enter this sweepstakes today using code CYBERMONDAY2000 and you’ll receive 2,000 bonus entries!. It's...
designboom.com

this foldable e-bike can conquer the toughest off-road tracks

XPLORER by GDS e-bikes is designed for cities and the off-roads. designed by manufacturing company gds e-bike, this foldable and electric bike is gaining traction on the japanese crowdfunding site ‘campfire’, as the ideal vehicle to conquer both the busy streets of cities and the rugged mountain roads. the crowdfunded bike goes under the name XPLORER and will be available in different color options – including black, light gray, yellow, olive, red, and dark blue.
Baltimore magazine

These Local Adventure Van Experts Transform Ordinary Vehicles Into Cozy Campers

Throughout the initial COVID shutdowns and resulting weeks of quarantine, avid travellers—known on social media as “vanlifers”—filled Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram feeds with posts sharing their adventures from converted camper vans. You’ve likely seen the modern mobiles come across your timeline. Many of them (somehow) incorporate dining, sleeping, living, bathroom, and storage space into one vehicle.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
Robb Report

This Rugged New Camper Van Is an All-in-One Escape Pod for Off-Road Adventures

Overlanding, already on the rise pre-pandemic, has seen its popularity explode as outdoor enthusiasts take social distancing to the extreme. If you’re in the market for a turnkey go-anywhere machine, the EarthCruiser Terranova is an all-in-one escape pod that’s a giant leap from your everyday modified 4×4, ideal for off-the-grid recreation (or when the proverbial fan takes a hit). On the narrow roads of Southern California’s coastal mountains, the over-cab explorer, starting at $315,000, is surprisingly friendly to drive despite weighing as much as an African bush elephant. There’s little sway as the 10,800-pound weight is distributed evenly across the...
Motorious

1970 Ford Country Squire Wagon Is Ready To Reshape Your Road Trips

Throw your family in and hit the road for an awesome vintage time!. Ford rolled out the Ford Country Squire Wagon as the premiere edition of their station wagon line. It was a distinguishable model, with the biggest giveaway being the woodgrain train that runs the length of the car. It was made over eight generations, from 1950 to 1970, and by the time 1970 rolled around, the Ford Country Squire Wagon was a huge hit for families who wanted to roll in style. Examples like this 1970 Ford Country Squire Wagon from Raleigh Classic Car Auctions belong in your wagon collection.
insideevs.com

Rivian Scout Is A Planned Off-Road Recovery Or Maintenance Service

After Rivian announced its Adventure Network of off-road charging points along some of America’s best known trails, the manufacturer has now trademarked a name for a service possibly aimed at those who will take their vehicles off the beaten path. Rivian Scout is the name trademarked last month with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).
singletracks.com

We Road Tripped to Sedona in this Rig to See if Van Life Makes MTB Life Better

I’ve never been a big fan of winter, and not just because mountain biking gets more difficult. Less daylight and warmth requires more fortitude just to get out the door, even if you have the right layers. But, it also means less time spent with friends as the majority of mine are also mountain bikers and bikes are usually the platform on which we meet. So, wintertime usually means less exercise, less socializing, and less sunlight; all recipes for downward mood swings.
SEDONA, AZ
thedrive

Massive Ford F-750 RV For Sale Can Haul 8,000 Pounds in the Bed

It's 22 inches wider than a "normal" F-750, and it's powered by a CAT diesel. It's okay if you've never heard of Peter Dunkel. What's important to know is that he's a professional machinery mover and car collector who thought it'd be wise to invest $6 million in a Ford F-750 that could cruise the world, so to speak. That's how the F-750 World Cruiser came to be, and the gargantuan creation is being offered by Mecum with a relatively cheap estimated sale price of $450,000 to $650,000. Let's look at why it might be worth that kinda scratch.
Motor1.com

Gorgeous Camper Van With Rooftop Terrace Has Space For A Dinner Party

Even in something as sizable as a long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, clever use of space is vital for making a good camper van. This new project from UK-based Van Life Builds goes way beyond clever, and as such, it goes way beyond good as well. This could be one of the prettiest, most spacious interiors we've ever seen in a van-based camper, never mind the outside features like hammocks and a massive rooftop terrace.
Motor1.com

This Normal-Looking Minivan Is A First-Class RV Inside

Have you ever wanted to own a multi-purpose vehicle that you can either drive on a daily basis or go camping - or even do both? If the answer to this question is positive, then today’s your lucky day as we have a very special van for sale. It’s not ours, obviously, and it belongs to a very talented and skillful DIY enthusiast from San Diego.
MotorTrend Magazine

Christmas Lights, Drifting, and Off-Roading: It’s a MotorTrend+ Holiday Special!

The festive scene is set in Irwindale, California, where David Freiburger is back hosting your favorite kind of holiday special—with questionable cars competing for glory—the second edition of the Holiday Hooptie Challenge! Some of your favorite MotorTrend hosts and vehicles are ready to team up and race some hoopties purely for Freiburger's entertainment (yours, too). Ugly sweaters, mud pits, drifting, and burnouts—what more could you ask for in a holiday special that's fun for the whole family?!
IRWINDALE, CA
The Spokesman-Review

Trending: Vans pulling trailers

One of the constants of RV life? Talking about clever ways to get more space. This year, we're driving two vehicles, our Camry trailing the Thor Gemini, and that's been a huge help in terms of providing more room and greater flexibility once we arrive. But we've noticed a trend...
Motor1.com

Wild Off-Road Rescue Proves Even Airplanes Need Help Sometimes

Off-roading is always an adventure. That's especially true when you're off-roading in Cessna 150, though technically, Cessnas are designed to operate off-ground. This one ended up on top of a mountain in Utah, and by that, we mean it crashed there. Thankfully there were no injuries, but with the airplane well and truly grounded, the only chance for recovery was an expedition of off-road vehicles to the summit.
NEWS10 ABC

The 26 best SUVs for snow

Even if you’re confident in your ability to drive in the snow, your winter driving proficiency may not be shared with other people on the road.
The Next Web

This pop-up cabin is a huge step up over that cramped, little tent.

TLDR: The Carsule Pop-Up Cabin attaches to your vehicle to serve as a comfortable and spacious outdoor living room. There’s a rustic charm to camping out, pitching a tent and sleeping in the great outdoors. But be honest…if you could actually sleep and enjoy the convenience of your own personal cabin in place of that tent, you’d ditch those tentpoles in a heartbeat.
Motorious

1930s Ford AA Truck Found Dead In A Forest Of Time

This incredible truck has been left to sit for 72 years by its previous owner and now faces restoration. Ford made a name for itself over 118 years ago as America's first mass producer of automobiles after coining the American assembly line. The Model-T is usually the center of the conversation when discussing the early 1900s Ford automobiles, but it certainly wasn't the only fantastic Ford in circulation at the time. One of the most popular models was the AA truck which helped many people earn a living through farming, hauling, and general transportation. Unfortunately, as time progressed, so too did automotive technology and these Ford models quickly became obsolete. This advancement led to many automobiles being abandoned in fields, garages, warehouses, and forests, without any care, not even just a set of top-rated floor mats.
