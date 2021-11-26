ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The 355's Jessica Chastain Shares Her Thoughts on Female Spy Movies

By Jack King
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot that she has been particularly quiet over the last half-decade, starring in films like Molly's Game and It: Chapter Two, but Jessica Chastain has had something of a banner year. She's hotly tipped to be in awards contention for her starring, make-up heavy role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
arcamax.com

Keira Knightley thinks movie should have warning

Keira Knightley thinks her new movie, 'Silent Night', should "come with a warning". The 36-year-old actress is concerned the black comedy will hit too close to home because of the coronavirus pandemic, as although it features a threat to the world due to climate change, not a virus, it features topics that have become familiar to many over the last two years such as lockdowns, food shortages and emotional moments on video calls.
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Industry News: Letitia Wright, Jessica Chastain, Amber Heard and More!

LETITIA WRIGHT STILL RECOVERING: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on hiatus as Letitia Wright continues to recover. Wright was injured on-set this year and the film will be on hiatus for the rest of the year. A note was sent to staff: “As we wind down for the holidays, we wanted to send a note of thanks and appreciation for the hard work of our entire cast and crew, as well as an update on timing. First and foremost, this project is exceptional and something we know audiences are eager to see. We could not be any more excited to complete this film and share it with the world next year. Thank you for everything you’ve done to get us to this place. Unfortunately, we’ve not gotten here without a few setbacks. Running a production of this scale in the midst of a pandemic is not an easy task, and you have remained diligent and professional throughout. In addition, as you are all aware, Letitia had a frightening accident on our set during a stunt back in August. It was a reminder of the importance of safety at all times in our work, which we know you understand and are committed to. What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects. It has been a painful process and Letitia has been home recovering with her doctors and the support of family.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Graciela
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Oscar Isaac
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as November Ends and ‘West Side Story’ Arrives

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
Collider

What Happened to Steven Spielberg and Oscar Isaac's 'Edgardo Mortara' Movie?

Over the years, Steven Spielberg has been attached to a bevy of movies that never got further than a press release announcing his creative participation. Decades of news articles in outlets like Deadline or Variety will reveal countless instances of supposedly red-hot Spielberg projects that eventually fizzled out into being only theoretical endeavors. This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just a reflection of how busy and in-demand this auteur is nearly half a century after Jaws first debuted. It’s only natural that Spielberg’s busy schedule would ensure that only a handful of new directorial efforts get in front of the camera.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive 'The Last Duel' Clip Features Ridley Scott Directing the Intense Jousting Scene

The Last Duel, Ridley Scott's 14th-century French epic, has hit Digital today and will land on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD release next month on December 14, and Collider can exclusively reveal a behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming release that features Scott directing the intense jousting beginning of the titular duel. The film hit theatres last month, the first of Scott's two 2021 films (the second being the current release House of Gucci). The Last Duel was received well by both critics and audiences, so now is a perfect time for those who have yet to see the film to check it out.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empire#Harper S Bazaar Lynch#American Mason
Rolling Stone

Olivia Colman Shows How Not to Get Away With Murder in ‘Landscapers’

Earlier this fall, HBO’s remake of Scenes From a Marriage began most episodes with an odd structural device, in which we watched actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, as themselves, moving through the Scenes stages and getting into character before the opening scene began. It was a distracting creative choice that didn’t fit in with anything that the miniseries was otherwise doing or about, and only seemed designed to remind the audience that they were watching two world-class actors practicing their craft. Now along comes Landscapers, another HBO limited series built around a pair of incredible performers in the story of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David Dastmalchian Joins Keira Knightley in ‘Boston Strangler’ (Exclusive)

David Dastmalchian is going from the world of sci-fi and comics to 1960s Boston. The Dune and The Suicide Squad actor is joining the cast of 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler, which already includes Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper. The film, from writer-director Matt Ruskin, is based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders that rocked Boston from 1962-64 and left at least 11 women dead. The film centers on Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the reporter who broke the story of the strangler. Along with reporter Jean Cole, McLaughlin challenged the sexism of the era, pursuing the story at...
MOVIES
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jared Leto Talks His Intense ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation: “I Was Sad to See Paolo Go”

“Father, Son, and House of Gucci.” Since taking the internet by storm, the phrase lit up a LED sign at the end of the red carpet for House of Gucci’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, where the team behind Ridley Scott’s biographical crime drama continued a worldwide tour in promotion of the film at the newly opened Academy Museum.  Set in the late 1980s, House of Gucci follows the murderous romance between Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, when Reggiani marries into the dynastic Italian luxury label. Her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Turning 17 With Adorable Throwback Pic

Julia Roberts is celebrating the birth of her and husband Danny Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable throwback of her children in honor of their 17th birthday. "Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," Julia...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Tom Ford Compares Watching ‘House of Gucci’ to Surviving a Hurricane: ‘Hard to See the Humor and Camp’

Tom Ford was a fast-rising designer in Milan in 1995, the year Maurizio Gucci was shot and killed in a hit job ordered by his estranged wife Patrizia. In Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” he’s played by Reeve Carney in a few scenes of the film, which of course meant Ford himself would inevitably watch. In a new essay for Air Mail, Ford aired out his grievances with the movie, which he felt missed the mark despite strong performances from Lady Gaga (as Patrizia) and Jeremy Irons (as Rodolfo, Maurizio’s father). “The shiny, ambitious, beautifully filmed and costumed tale of greed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz shares his thoughts on ‘Encanto,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Scott “Movie” Mantz gives us his take on “Encanto,” “House of Gucci,” “The Beatles: Get Back” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” “Encanto,” “House of Gucci” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” are in theaters now; “The Beatles: Get Back” is available on Disney +. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 26, 2021.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy