Now that 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is finally here, it's time to revisit the entire franchise. We never thought there would ever be a day when there were four 'Ghostbusters' movies in existence. For a long time, it seemed that 'Ghostbusters II' really was the end of the franchise, but in 2016, we got a reboot. Sure, it was something fans never wanted, but at least it helped to keep the franchise alive. And now we have the long-awaited continuation of the first two movies. So now that 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is finally here, it's time to revisit the entire franchise.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO