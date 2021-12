Drake's OVO brand has put together some pretty incredible collaborations over the years. Just a few weeks ago, they released some new threads with the help of BAPE, and moving forward, they are looking to branch out and do even more exceptional things. For instance, OVO is about to merge the film and sports landscapes together with a brand new collection of garments that encompass the Toronto Raptors and the movie Jurassic Park.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO