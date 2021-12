CLEVELAND -- Josh Reynolds led the Detroit Lions wide receivers in snaps in his first game with the team, failing to catch any of the three targets sent his way. It was an ugly debut for the receiver, with him unable to handle his first target near the red zone, with one of the deep shots sent his way getting intercepted. Reynolds led the room with 43 snaps, coming off for only five plays. Amon-Ra St. Brown was next in line with 41 reps, serving as the only Lions receiver to catch a pass. St. Brown caught all four targets for 18 yards. Kalif Raymond drew 34 snaps, failing to catch the one target he saw from quarterback Tim Boyle.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO