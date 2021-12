Wouldn’t it be a Thanksgiving celebration for Detroit Lions fans if they could pull off their first win of the season on Thursday afternoon against the Chicago Bears? Both teams go into the short week banged up and with serious doubts at quarterback. Jared Goff will start for Detroit if he’s healthy after injuring his oblique. Meanwhile, Justin Fields left Sunday’s game against the Ravens with a rib injury. Who will take home a win in this Bears vs. Lions game, what are the latest NFL odds, and what is our pick and prediction?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO