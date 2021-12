Anna Gasser of Austria came to snowboarding late (via gymnastics) when she was 18. Since then, she’s been to the Winter Olympics twice and become an Olympic champion. She will be 30 at the start of Beijing 2022 and is hoping to defend her title in big air. And maybe take home some slopestyle silverware home with her too. The fine run of form heading into PyeongChang 2018 made her the one to watch. As the defending Olympic champion, she now feels much more relaxed about expectations for the next Winter Olympics.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO