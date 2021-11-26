Jackery’s Explorer 240 is the perfect entry-level portable power station for $159 + more [BF Deal]

Take your power into your own hands with the Mango Power Union detachable and portable home power station. Welcoming you to the future of energy security, this gadget keeps off-grid power right in your home. A 2-in-1 detachable home power station, it has a 6,900 Wh capacity battery with 4,350 W output. Thanks to this, it runs like a dream even while powering your most important appliances during an emergency. In fact, it can tackle surges up to 6,600 W from power tools, refrigerators, air conditioners, and other home appliances. Furthermore, the Mango Power Union detects power outages when the grid goes down and automatically repowers your home. Taking battery efficiency to a whole new level at 95%, it has 7,000 full charge cycles, providing a decade of home power. Meanwhile, take its 2,300 Wh / 2,350 W detachable with you outside or on the road for reliable power anywhere.
Comments / 0