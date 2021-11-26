ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO says Omicron strain of coronavirus is a ‘variant of concern’

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK added six African nations to its travel red list in an attempt to limit the spread. A new strain of coronavirus that has reached Belgium after being discovered in South Africa has been designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation. The WHO warned that...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Sajid Javid
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
healththoroughfare.com

There’s a New Definition for Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

With vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus being imposed across the world, more or less officially, it may not be enough anymore to receive just two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated. According to a new article from CNN, the definition of fully vaccinated for COVID is changing to three doses.
